U.S. Mint gold bullion sales take a tumble in April [INFOGRAPHIC]

Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins totaled 29,500 ounces in April 2015, down from 46,500 ounces in March, and down also as compared to the 38,500 ounces sold in April 2014, according to Mint figures posted online May 1.

Total Mint gold bullion sales through the first four months of 2015 are down over the same period last year.

To date, 175,500 ounces of gold bullion coins have been sold in 2015. During the first four months of 2014, 182,000 ounces were sold.

The smallest of the gold bullion coins — the tenth-ounce coins — are being purchased most.

Of the 464,500 gold bullion coins purchased since Jan. 1, 265,000 are of the tenth-ounce size.

The 1-ounce coins are the next most popular at 122,500 coins, while 48,000 quarter-ounce coins and 29,000 half-ounce coins have been purchased since the beginning of the year.