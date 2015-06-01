U.S. Mint gold and silver sales drop from April to May

1. U.S. Mint gold and silver sales drop

May was not kind to the U.S. Mint bullion program, which saw 21,500 ounces of gold sold, down from 29,500 in April. Silver sales in May were 2,023,500 ounces, down from 2,851,500 in the previous month.

2. Pricey Nobel Prize medal earns high-end price tag

The 1988 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to particle physicist Leon Lederman realized $765,002 including buyer’s fee during a Nate D. Sanders auction that closed on May 28.

3. U.S. Mint lifts silver allocation limits

Authorized purchasers may now purchase as many American Eagle silver bullion coins as they desire.

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:53 a.m. ET Monday:

