U.S. Mint ends in-person sales of gold Kennedy half dollars

The United States Mint on Aug. 7 announced an end to in-person sales of the gold Proof Kennedy half dollar, with Mint officials citing security and safety issues.

According to the Mint, it has canceled planned sales at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8 and 9, and the planned Friday sales at Mint sales retail outlets in Philadelphia, Denver and the District of Columbia.

The decision to end sales at the convention was made jointly with the ANA.

The Mint planned to offer 500 coins each day at the ANA convention, and 100 coins on Friday at the three Mint retail outlets.

According to a Mint press release, "The Mint and the ANA made the decision to ensure the safety of those wanting to purchase the coin and the safety of their own employees."

