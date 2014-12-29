Sold out: 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 Uncirculated dollar

The 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 Uncirculated dollar coin is sold out, according to the U.S. Mint

The 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 Uncirculated silver dollar is sold out, according to the coin’s product page on the U.S. Mint website.

The status has been applied just before before the Mint halts all purchases of 2014 commemorative coins at noon Eastern Time Dec. 30.

READ: U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins

Only the Uncirculated version of the Civil Rights Act dollar is listed as sold out. Proof versions are still available for $54.95.

Just because a coin is sold out does not mean the Mint sold its maximum mintage.

The maximum mintage for the Uncirculated Civil Rights Act dollar was 350,000. However, only 24,574 had been sold as of Dec. 21, according to the Mint’s numbers (which are preliminary and subject to change).

The Proof version will likely come a bit closer to its 350,000-coin maximum mintage, but is still a ways off. As of Dec. 21, 60,582 of those coins had been sold.

RELATED: 'Sold Out' product status notification added to U.S. Mint’s online catalog

At 3:10 p.m. Dec. 29, less than 24 hours from the 2014 commemorative sales cutoff, Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar, the aforementioned Proof Civil Rights Act dollar, and the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors Set were all still available.

