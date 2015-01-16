U.S. Mint's coin production up nearly 12 percent in 2014

The U.S. Mint once again increased the amount of circulating coinage it produced last year, striking a total of more than 13 billion coins in 2014.

More than half of 13,283,760,000 circulating coins struck last year — 8,146,400 to be exact — were cents. Approximately 2.3 billion coins were dimes, about 1.6 billion were quarter dollars, and 1.2 billion were 5-cent coins ("nickels," as they are sometimes called).

Larger denominations were produced in lower totals: 4.6 million half dollars, 8.68 million Native American dollars, and 35.14 million Presidential dollars (in four different designs).

The 13.3 billion coins struck in 2014 represent a nearly 12 percent increase over production in 2013, when approximately 11.9 billion coins were struck. About 9.3 billion coins were produced in 2012 and 8.2 billion in 2011.

With the exception of the 5-cent coin and 50-cent coin, production of all denominations rose from 2013 to 2014, and production of all denominations other than the two dollar coins is up between 2011 and 2014.

The half dollars, Presidential dollars and Native American dollars are not struck for circulation. The circulation-quality versions of those coins are all struck for numismatic sales at premiums over their face values.

Of the two U.S. Mint facilities that strike circulating coins, the Denver facility produced more. Approximately 6.8 billion coins were struck at the Denver Mint, while approximately 6.5 billion were struck at the Philadelphia facility.

That breakdown is a flip-flop from 2013, when 6.1 billion coins were struck at the Philadelphia facility and 5.8 billion were struck at the Denver Mint.