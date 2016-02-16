US Coins

Look at all 27 proposed Effigy Mounds quarter designs

The Effigy Mounds National Monument of Iowa, are a group of more than 200 mounds that Native Americans hold sacred. The CCAC reviewed designs for the U.S. Mint's 2017 America the Beautiful quarter honoring the site on Feb. 16.

Image courtesy of National Park Service.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee convened Feb. 16 to discuss proposed reverse designs for two 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, one honoring Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa and another honoring Ellis Island National Monument in New Jersey. 

Designs had previously been proposed for those two quarters back in October 2015, but the CCAC rejected them all

For the Effigy Mounds quarter, 27 reverse designs were considered by CCAC this time around. 

Connect with Coin World:  

While waiting to hear which one got the committee's recommendation, Coin World tweeted out all of the considered designs to get our readers' feedback.

Here they are: 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Oct 8, 2015, 6 AM

Proposed U.S. Mint designs: 2017 America the Beautiful quarters

US Coins

Feb 6, 2016, 4 AM

New design submissions for two 2017 quarters

US Coins

Oct 12, 2015, 4 AM

CCAC rejects proposed designs for two 2017 quarter dollars

Community Comments

Headlines