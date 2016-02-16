Look at all 27 proposed Effigy Mounds quarter designs

The Effigy Mounds National Monument of Iowa, are a group of more than 200 mounds that Native Americans hold sacred. The CCAC reviewed designs for the U.S. Mint's 2017 America the Beautiful quarter honoring the site on Feb. 16.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee convened Feb. 16 to discuss proposed reverse designs for two 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, one honoring Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa and another honoring Ellis Island National Monument in New Jersey.

Designs had previously been proposed for those two quarters back in October 2015, but the CCAC rejected them all.

For the Effigy Mounds quarter, 27 reverse designs were considered by CCAC this time around.

While waiting to hear which one got the committee's recommendation, Coin World tweeted out all of the considered designs to get our readers' feedback.

Here they are: