US Mint bumps sales of Mark Twain silver dollars

The original certificates of authenticity were incorrectly printed suggesting the reverse design includes Jim and Huck from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer instead of the correct reference, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

The originally scheduled Jan. 14 sales of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars have been postponed indefinitely while certificates of authenticity are reprinted to correct a factual error.

The U.S. Mint initially moved the original sales launch, set for noon Eastern Times sales Jan. 14, to the same time on Jan. 27, but subsequently pulled the coins from the sales line-up so the printing error can be corrected.

The U.S. Mint had to scrap thousands of certificates of authenticity that will accompany each silver dollar after it was discovered the certificate incorrectly states the reverse design depicted Jim and Huck from The Adventures of Tom Sawyer when the correct reference is to Mark Twain's book Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The same inaccurate information had also been used in publicity and promotional materials.

Sales of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Mark Twain gold $5 half eagle will still be offered beginning at noon ET Jan. 14. The Proof is being offered at $364 and the Uncirculated at $359. The combined maximum mintage id 100,000 of the gold coins.