Mint announces pricing for gold Proof 2014 Kennedy half dollar

The United States Mint has revealed initial pricing for the gold Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy half dollar. The coin goes on sale Aug. 5.

The United States Mint has established an initial price of $1,240.00 for the gold Proof 2014 Kennedy half dollar.

The coin will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 5 at the Mint website and via the Mint telephone ordering line at 800-872-6468. It will also go on sale at the same time at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill. (where it will be 11 a.m. Central Time), and at the retail sales outlets at U.S. Mint facilities.

Customers ordering the coin via the Mint website and telephone ordering line will be limited to a household maximum of five coins. Customers standing in line at the ANA convention will be limited to two coins, at least for the initial day of sales, with a maximum of 500 coins available per day at the convention. See the earlier Coin World article for details about buying the gold coins at the ANA convention.

The gold coin will be struck to demand, according to U.S. Mint officials.

The Proof gold coin contains 0.75 ounce of pure gold. It is struck at the West Point Mint and bears the W Mint mark of that facility. It will bear the dual anniversary dates of 1964–2014 on the obverse and an inscription detailing its bullion content on the reverse. The obverse will feature a restored portrait of President John F. Kennedy from designer Gilroy Roberts' 1963 sculpt.

