U.S. Mint announces details for Frank Church quarter dollar launch

Coin image courtesy of U.S. Mint; background image of Middle fork of Salmon River in Idaho by Rex Parker on Flickr.

The 2019 Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar will be released into general circulation in November.

The United States Mint has released details for the official launch ceremony for the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollar.

The coin is the fifth and final America the Beautiful quarter dollar of 2019 and the 50th of 56 to be issued in this quarter dollar program.

The quarter launch ceremony is set to be held at 10 a.m. Mountain Time Nov. 6 at Salmon Junior/Senior High School, 401 S. Warpath, in Salmon, Idaho.

Following the ceremony, attendees will be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of Uncirculated circulation-quality coins.

A sponsoring bank for the coin exchange has not yet been named. U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed if the coins will be strikes from the Denver Mint, the source of most coins released for circulation in Idaho, or the Philadelphia Mint.

On Nov. 5 from 5 to 6 p.m. Mountain Time, U.S. Mint officials will host a coin forum to provide participants with information on U.S. coin programs and receive feedback. The coin forum will be held at Sacajawea Center, 2700 Main St., in Salmon.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter