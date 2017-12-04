US Mint announces 41st quarter launch ceremony

The Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore quarter dollar representing Michigan will be the first America the Beautiful quarter dollar issued in 2018. Illustrated is an Uncirculated Mint set coin.

The U.S. Mint has announced details for the 41st of 56 quarter launch ceremonies under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The first 2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollar, bearing a reverse design representing Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Seashore quarter dollar, is to be celebrated Feb. 7 at at 10 a.m. ET ceremony at he Mather Elementary School Auditorium, 411 Elm Ave., in Munising, Michigan.

Following the ceremony, participants may be able to exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of 2018-P quarter dollars. Peoples State Bank of Munising is sponsoring the coin exchange. The night before the launch ceremony, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Munising Township Office E9630 Prospect St., the U.S. Mint will conduct a coin forum during which Mint officials will provide details on upcoming coin programs and participants may provide feedback on U.S. Mint initiatives.

The Pictured Rocks National Seashore quarter dollar is scheduled to enter general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Feb. 5.

The coin's reverse design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balan and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso. The design depicts Chapel Rock and the white pine tree that grows atop it.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program is currently slated to end in 2021 with the release of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar for Alabama. The Treasury secretary has the option to extend the program for a second round of 56 coins, one each for a second historical park or site in each of the 50 states, District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, but must first notify Congress by the end of calendar year 2018 of the intention to do so.

If the second round of 56 coins options is not exercised, the authorizing legislation mandates the use for the obverse of sculptor John Flanagan's original portrait of George Washington that appears on the quarter dollar from 1932 through 1998, and a reverse design reflecting George Washington’s Crossing the Delaware during the Revolutionary War in his march on Trenton. The 1999 New Jersey State quarter dollar reverse design also features the Washington Crossing the Delaware theme.