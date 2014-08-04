U.S. Mint releases World's Fair of Money bourse location, offers

The U.S. Mint announced on Aug. 4 that it will occupy booth #642 at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money Aug. 5 to 9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

Mint Deputy Director Richard A. Peterson and Marc Landry, associate director of sales and marketing, will host a public coin forum on Thursday, Aug. 7, in meeting room #40 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The bureau will offer a limited number of special products commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half dollar in 2014, including the newly released 50th Anniversary gold Proof Kennedy half dollar and the 50th Anniversary Uncirculated Kennedy half dollar set.

However, the gold half dollar is expected to draw the most attention, prompting the Mint to establish rules governing the sales of the coins.

"Because of the expected overwhelming response, dialog with our customers and many others interested in the gold proof coin, the Mint is reducing the over-the-counter purchase limit to one unit per customer," according to the Mint. "This change in the purchase limit will give more members of the public an opportunity to purchase the coin." (Previously, Mint officials had imposed a two-coin limit per customer.

"Each day of the convention, the bureau will distribute tickets to 500 people, which will give the ticket holder the opportunity to purchase one gold proof coin. The bureau will open sales at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time. There will be 2,500 units available at the ANA show, 500 for each day of the convention.

"There also will be 500 units of the gold proof coin available initially at the Mint's retail locations in Philadelphia, Denver and Washington, D.C. An additional 100 units will be available per day for the first three days after the product launch."

The household ordering limit of five will remain the same for 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar products purchased via the bureau's online catalog.

Additional products available at the bureau's booth include:

Products in the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Commemoratives Coin Program , including the copper-nickel clad half dollars in Proof and Uncirculated finishes, and the Young Collectors set.

, including the copper-nickel clad half dollars in Proof and Uncirculated finishes, and the Young Collectors set. Products in the 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 Silver Dollar Program , including coins in Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

, including coins in Proof and Uncirculated finishes. Assorted annual issues, including the Proof American Buffalo gold coin and American Eagle gold and silver coins; the Happy Birthday, Congratulations, and Birth sets; 2014 America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin sets, rolls, and bags; an assortment of bronze medals, including the new Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and Raoul Wallenberg medals; and other popular annual sets.

