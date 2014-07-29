Reverse designs of 2015 America the Beautiful quarters released

The Saratoga National Historical Park design is a close-up of the moment Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered his sword to Gen. Horatio Gates, a pivotal moment many believe marked the "beginning of the end of the American Revolutionary War."

The U.S. Mint released details on July 29 of the five reverse designs that will appear on the 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The five designs will honor Homestead National Monument of America (Nebraska), Kisatchie National Forest (Louisiana), Blue Ridge Parkway (North Carolina), Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (Delaware), and Saratoga National Historical Park (New York).



No images of the new reverses were available on the U.S. Mint website as of 5:30 p.m. ET July 29. However, a U.S. Mint release provided the following descriptions:

Homestead National Monument of America: This design represents the three fundamentals of survival common to all homesteaders: food, shelter, and water. Inscriptions are HOMESTEAD , NEBRASKA , 2015 , and E PLURIBUS UNUM . The reverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Ronald D. Sanders and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz.

This design represents the three fundamentals of survival common to all homesteaders: food, shelter, and water. Inscriptions are , , , and . The reverse was designed by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Ronald D. Sanders and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz. Kisatchie National Forest: This design features a wild turkey in flight over blue stem grass with long leaf pine in the background. Inscriptions are KISATCHIE , LOUISIANA, 2015 , and E PLURIBUS UNUM . The reverse was designed by AIP artist Susan Gamble and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

This design features a wild turkey in flight over blue stem grass with long leaf pine in the background. Inscriptions are , , and . The reverse was designed by AIP artist Susan Gamble and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna. Blue Ridge Parkway: This design depicts the grace and curvature of the road hugging the side of a mountain, with the North Carolina state flower in the foreground. Inscriptions are BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY , NORTH CAROLINA , 2015 , and E PLURIBUS UNUM . The reverse was designed by AIP artist Frank Morris and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

This design depicts the grace and curvature of the road hugging the side of a mountain, with the North Carolina state flower in the foreground. Inscriptions are , , , and . The reverse was designed by AIP artist Frank Morris and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna. Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge: This design features a great blue heron in the foreground and a great egret in the background. Inscriptions are BOMBAY HOOK , DELAWARE , 2015 , and E PLURIBUS UNUM . The reverse was designed by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

This design features a great blue heron in the foreground and a great egret in the background. Inscriptions are , , , and . The reverse was designed by AIP artist Joel Iskowitz and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill. Saratoga National Historical Park: This design is a close-up of the moment Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered his sword to Gen. Horatio Gates, a pivotal moment many believe marked the "beginning of the end of the American Revolutionary War." Inscriptions are BRITISH SURRENDER 1777, SARATOGA, NEW YORK, 2015, and E PLURIBUS UNUM. The reverse was designed by AIP artist Barbara Fox and will be sculpted by United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

The obverse of the five coins will continue to feature the familiar 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan. Required inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

