The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Undated Classic Head cent, struck 30 percent off center, realizes $6,462.50 at Goldberg sale: Few series have been studied as deeply as large cents, which enabled catalogers to identify the off-center cent as being from 1808 even though it has no date.

4. Imitation is far from flattery with this recent auction highlight: An imitation gold ryal made in the Netherlands circa 1585 to 1587 realized €62,000 ($75,728 U.S.) March 1 at auction in Amsterdam.

3. A fresh 1854-O Coronet $20 double eagle headlines Heritage sale: Some choice gold coins, including an apparently newly discovered 1854-O Coronet $20 double eagle, will headline Heritage’s March 29 to April 2 auction.

2. An in-depth look at the SS Central America: How are the coins stored and organized?: Paul Gilkes and Bob Evans walk you through the process of sorting and storing some of the coins recovered from the wreckage.

1. U.S. Mint considers alternatives for blank production: The U.S. Mint is contemplating what to do as 10 gas-powered rotary hearth annealing furnaces used in planchet preparation reach the end of their service life.