Mint reviews blanking alternatives: Week's Most Read
- Published: Mar 16, 2018, 5 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Undated Classic Head cent, struck 30 percent off center, realizes $6,462.50 at Goldberg sale: Few series have been studied as deeply as large cents, which enabled catalogers to identify the off-center cent as being from 1808 even though it has no date.
4. Imitation is far from flattery with this recent auction highlight: An imitation gold ryal made in the Netherlands circa 1585 to 1587 realized €62,000 ($75,728 U.S.) March 1 at auction in Amsterdam.
3. A fresh 1854-O Coronet $20 double eagle headlines Heritage sale: Some choice gold coins, including an apparently newly discovered 1854-O Coronet $20 double eagle, will headline Heritage’s March 29 to April 2 auction.
2. An in-depth look at the SS Central America: How are the coins stored and organized?: Paul Gilkes and Bob Evans walk you through the process of sorting and storing some of the coins recovered from the wreckage.
1. U.S. Mint considers alternatives for blank production: The U.S. Mint is contemplating what to do as 10 gas-powered rotary hearth annealing furnaces used in planchet preparation reach the end of their service life.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction