U.S. Marshal's widow purchases U.S. Mint's new collector coins
- Published: Feb 11, 2015, 7 AM
KFSM in Fort Smith, Ark., aired this news report over the weekend about the widow of a U.S. Marshal who purchased several of the U.S. Mint's new U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coins.
