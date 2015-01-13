Uram captures FUN Best in Show Exhibit Award

Pennsylvania collector Tom Uram, left, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists and Best in Show exhibit winner at FUN 2015, is shown at the show with Donald Everhart II, center, senior U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and Patrick McBride, right, PAN treasurer and PANeNEWS editor.

Pennsylvania collector Tom Uram captured the Best in Show competitive exhibit award at the Florida United Numismatists Convention Jan. 8 to 11 for his display "The Kings and Queens of England Through Maundy Money."

Uram's exhibit also took first place in the Foreign Coins exhibit category. Second place in the category went to James Zylstra for "Coins from the Cities of the Seven Churches of Asia" with third place going to John Phipps for "The United States/Philippine Commemorative Coins."

Dennis Schafluetzel was voted to receive the People's Choice Award for his exhibit, "Wills Valley and Chattanooga & Alabama Railroads."

Other categories and their respective award recipients are:

U.S. Coins

First place: Tony Cass, "United States Half Eagle Gold — Selecting Gold Type by Date and Mint."

Second place: Tom Uram, "The Two-Cent Piece Mint State 1864-1873 With Major Varieties."

Third place: Bill Jones, "A Brief History of the United States Twenty Dollar Gold Piece."

Paper Money

First place: Dany Rothfeld, "1955 Israeli Currency Specimen Set."

Second place: Dennis Schafluetzel, "Wills Valley and Chattanooga & Alabama Railroads."

Third place: James Zylstra, "Money Madness — Selected Countries."

Medals, Orders, Decorations & Tokens

First place: Juan Saldarriaga, "The Wizard of Oz: Fantasy or Monetary Allegory."

Second place: Dany Rothfeld, "The H.V. Keep Tokens."

Third place: Darrell Beeson, "Swiss Shooting Medals and Thalers."

Errors

First place: John Kosakowski, "Canadian Silver and Nickel Dollar Errors."

Second place: Dany Rothfeld, "Errors Galore — Selected Errors and Currency."

Third place: John Miller, "Wrong Design Dies on 20th Century Business Strike Coins."

Miscellaneous

First place: Carol Bastable, "Lockets and Boxes Fashioned from Coins."

Second place: Sam Gelberd, "Gift Cards are Money Too."

Third place: John H. Miller Jr., "Buy the Book Before the Coin."

Junior Young Numismatist

First place: Myriam Saldarriaga, "Headed West: The Changing Face of Lady Liberty."

Second place: Justin Wurst, "Winged Liberty Dimes: A Brief History."

Senior Young Numismatist

First place: Zachary Lauer, "Five Different Ways of Collecting Morgan Dollars."

FUN Junior YNs range from 9 to 16 years of age and the seniors are 17 to 19, but if they are out of school and are attending classes of higher learning they can exhibit through their 21st year, according to FUN Educational Exhibits Coordinator Robert Russell.

