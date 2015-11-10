Meet the designer of the latest America the Beautiful quarter

Saratoga National Historic Park will be the subject of the latest America the Beautiful quarter due out in November.

1. Meet the designer

Barbara Fox, an artist from Ellicottville, N.Y., will start seeing her design honoring Saratoga National Historical Park on circulating coins later this month, on the latest America the Beautiful quarter dollar, which launches Nov. 17.

The Olean Times Herald recently profiled Fox and her reverse design , illustrating the October 1777 surrender at Saratoga of British Lt. Gen. John Burgoyne to Gen. Horatio Gates of the American Continental Army. The design depicts the British general handing his sword to General Gates.

"The coin is the 17th coin or medal designed by Fox for the U.S. Mint, as well as her third quarter design," the Times Herald reports. "She designed America the Beautiful quarters for Montana’s Glacier National Park in 2011 and Maine’s Acadia National Park in 2012."

Read the full profile of Fox.

2. Hall of Fame hockey player issues "challenge coin"

The company NHL Challenge Coins announced a partnership with Luc Robitaille and the charity Echoes of Hope, which is operated by both the retired player and his wife, Stacia. Echoes of Hope assists young people in Los Angeles and around the country to achieve many milestones, including bachelor's, master's and law degrees. Sales of the medal will reportedly benefit these efforts.

Read more about Robitaille's "challenge coin."

3. Early American sales to include paper notes

Among the lots offered is a circa 1900 Heraldic Eagle plaque created from macerated United States paper currency and an uncut eight-note sheet of March 5, 1776, New York Water Works 4-shilling notes.

Read more about the auction.



5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 12:37 p.m. ET:

Gold : $1,085.90

: $1,085.90 Silver: $14.330

