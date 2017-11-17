Unsold inventory at the U.S. Mint is on the move

The U.S. Mint is providing “last-chance” offers for a number of numismatic products in its inventory, including 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollars. News of the inventory got our readers' interest this week.

It’s that time again, time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Eric P. Newman’s 1861 Confederate half dollar garners $960,000: It is one of just four half dollars struck in April 1861 at the New Orleans Mint while the Branch Mint was under the physical control of the Confederacy.

4. U.S. Mint preparing for the 2018 quarter dollars program: The America the Beautiful quarter dollars struck for issuance in 2018 will exhibit a variety of finishes to be included in a number of numismatic products.

3. Silver demand in India seesaws as investors take profits: Total demand in India for silver in coins, investment bars, silverware, jewelry, and industrial applications remains above total supply.

2. A new round of sales for SS Central America treasure may be nearing: Court action brings SS Central America-salvaged United States and pioneer gold coins, gold ingots, gold dust, and silver coins closer to marketing in 2018.

1. U.S. Mint works at cleaning out older unsold inventory: Closing out sales for many of these numismatic products will allow the Mint to close the books on a number of programs and provide final mintages.

