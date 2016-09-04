Here's what the Mint's 2017 quarters will look like

Approved designs for the reverses of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be released in 2017 were announced Sept. 1 by the U.S. Mint.

The designs and the national park or historic site for which each America the Beautiful quarter dollar is to be issued are:

Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa: depicts an aerial view of Native American mounds in the Marching Bear Group; designed by Artistic Infusion Program designer Richard Masters, sculptured by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C.: depicts Frederick Douglass seated at a writing desk with his home in Washington, D.C., in the background; designed by AIP designer Thomas Hipschen and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri: reflects Alley Mill, a steel roller mill built in 1894. This merchant mill was used to convert wheat into flour. Much of the original milling equipment is still in place, and visitors to the park can tour the mill; designed by AIP designer Ronald D. Sanders, sculptured by Gordon.

Ellis Island National Monument (Statue of Liberty) for New Jersey: depicts an immigrant family approaching Ellis Island with a mixture of hope and uncertainty. The hospital building can be seen in the background; designed by AIP designer Barbara Fox and sculptured by Hemphill.

George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Indiana: depicts George Rogers Clark leading his men through the flooded plains approaching Fort Sackville. Designed by AIP designer Frank Morris and sculptured by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

