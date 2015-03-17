United States Mint unveils 2015 First Spouse gold coin designs

Efforts by Lady Bird Johnson to beautify and conserve America, beginning in the national capital, are reflected on the reverse of her 2015 First Spouse gold coin.

The saucer magnolia that Jacqueline Kennedy chose to have planted in the White House garden and near the eternal flame of her husband's grave at Arlington Cemetery will be depicted on the reverse her First Spouse $10 gold coin.

A take on the "I Like Ike" presidential campaign buttons of her husband is the focus of the reverse design for the Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse gold $10 coin for 2015.

The approved reverse for the 2015 Bess Truman First Spouse coin references Mrs. Truman's support of her husband on his whistlestop tour in the 1948 presidential campaign.

The following press release was issued March 16 by the United States Mint respecting the 2015 First Spouse gold coins designs. The designs were given final approval Nov. 26, 2014, by Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin:

The United States Mint released designs for the 2015 First Spouse gold coins. The four honorees this year are Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Lady Bird Johnson.

Specific release dates for all four coins will be posted to the United States Mint's product schedule when available. Design information is below.

Bess Truman First Spouse gold coin

?? Obverse designer: U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Master Designer Joel Iskowitz.

?? Obverse sculptor: U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

?? Reverse designer: AIP Designer Joel Iskowitz.

?? Reverse sculptor: U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles Vickers.

?? Design description: The reverse features a locomotive wheel moving along railroad tracks, representing Mrs. Truman’s support for her husband on his 1948 whistle stop campaign trip for re-election as president.

Mamie Eisenhower First Spouse gold coin

??Obverse designer: AIP Designer Richard Masters.

??Obverse sculptor: U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Joseph Menna.

??Reverse designer: AIP Designer Barbara Fox.

??Reverse sculptor: United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

??Design description: The reverse features a woman’s hand holding up a political campaign button with the slogan "I Like Mamie," referring to Mrs. Eisenhower’s popularity as a first spouse, her involvement in her husband’s presidential campaigns, and the popular campaign slogan "I Like Ike."

Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold coin

??Obverse designer: AIP Designer Susan Gamble.

??Obverse sculptor: United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill.

??Reverse designer: AIP Designer Benjamin Sowards.

??Reverse sculptor: United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz.

??Design description: The reverse features the saucer magnolia Mrs. Kennedy chose to be planted in the White House garden and near the eternal flame at her husband’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery. The petals stretch across the globe, its tips connecting the points of some of her most notable diplomatic visits.

Lady Bird Johnson First Spouse gold coin

??Obverse designer: AIP Designer Linda Fox.

??Obverse sculptor: United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso.

??Reverse designer: AIP Designer Chris Costello.

??Reverse sculptor: United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Renata Gordon.

??Design description: The reverse depicts the Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument, and flowers in reference to Mrs. Johnson’s efforts in the beautification and conservation of America, which began in Washington, D.C.

The obverse (heads side) of each coin is inscribed with the first spouse’s name, her order and years of service as first spouse, the year of minting or issuance, IN GOD WE TRUST, and LIBERTY.

Each coin's reverse (tails side) features a unique design emblematic of that spouse's life and work and the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $10, 1/2 OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.



