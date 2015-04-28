United States Mint to offer Eisenhower coin cover

First Day Coin Covers featuring 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential dollars will be available to collectors beginning May 5.

The following news release was issued by the United States Mint:

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the Dwight D. Eisenhower $1 Coin Cover (product code P54) on May 5 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower $1 Coin Cover is the 34th issue in the United States Mint American Presidency $1 Coin Cover Series. This limited edition coin cover includes two circulating quality Eisenhower Presidential $1 Coins from the first day of production at the bureau’s facilities — December 18, 2014 (Philadelphia facility), and December 15, 2014 (Denver facility).

The coins are mounted on a display card placed inside an envelope with a Red, White, and Blue Forever® stamp.

The cover also features President Eisenhower’s portrait and the postmark of May 5, 2015, Denison Station, TX, which marks the day the United States Mint is issuing the coin cover. Only 15,000 units will be produced.

Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint’s online catalog at http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the bureau’s website for information on our shipping options: http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customerservice/shipping.html.

The United States Mint American Presidency $1 Coin Covers can also be purchased through the bureau's Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this convenient ordering method, please review the FAQs at http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/faqs/.

More from CoinWorld.com:

From the palette to the purse: red-letter days for collectors of colorful circulating coins

Coins that leave their stamp on history: Penny Black

Walking death design pays twisted tribute to Weinman’s Walker

What does the quick sellout of the Silver Homestead Bullion Coin mean?

You bought it: ‘Cheap’ silver American Eagles, Ike dollars, Roman Imperial bronze coin

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!