United States Mint to hold numismatic forum

1792 Birch cent is one of the U.S. Mint's first pattern coins.

As the U.S. Mint approaches its 225th anniversary (shown is one of the Mint’s first 1792 patterns), it plans to conduct a numismatic forum in October to discuss the state of the hobby.

In an effort to expand and reinvigorate the numismatic hobby, U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson will host a one-day numismatic forum Oct. 13 in Philadelphia.

Complete details will be disclosed in the coming weeks, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint’s Office of Corporation Communications.

“It’s no secret that the numismatic hobby is declining,” Jurkowsky said. “We want to explore and try to find new ways to stimulate interest in coin collecting.”

Connect with Coin World:

In 2017, the U.S. Mint will celebrate its 225th anniversary, Jurkowsky said, noting that the bureau’s existence is rooted in the U.S. Constitution.

“We think this is the appropriate time to look at how we can move the hobby forward and create renewed interest,” Jurkowsky said. “We want to look at the past, present and future and what it’s going to take.

“Coins connect and touch people. They provide links to our country’s financial fabric. Coins are metallic footprints of our nation’s history.”

Jurkowsky said it is hopeful the forum will generate significant ideas for how interest and pride in our nation’s coinage can be expanded and enhanced.