United States Mint to help anchor Long Beach Expo

Among the coins to be exhibited will be the McVey Mexico silver peso set featuring 41 silver pesos with two reverse designs. Shown from the set is a 1912 peso graded PCGS Mint State 64.

The Ellis Island National Monument coin is the 39th of 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The Sept. 7 opening of the Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Collectible Expo coincides with the launch of the Uncirculated 2017-P Ellis Island National Monument 5-ounce silver quarter dollar from the U.S. Mint.

The U.S. Mint will attend the Sept. 7 to 9 Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp and Sports Collectible Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

The Long Beach expo’s opening day, Sept. 7, coincides with the Mint’s launch of sales for the Uncirculated 2017-P Ellis Island National Monument 5-ounce silver coin.

Among upcoming Mint products to be exhibited at the expo is the American Liberty Four Silver Medal set, featuring 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals struck at each of the four U.S. Mint production facilities, with each medal bearing a different finish. The set is scheduled to go on sale at noon ET Oct. 19.

The set was also on display at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, Aug. 1 to 5 in Denver.

The medals in the set replicate the designs of the American Liberty gold $100 coin, except without coin inscriptions, and are struck in lower relief.

The official auctioneer of the Long Beach Expo, Heritage Auctions, will host four Signature Auctions, featuring U.S. coins, world coins, U.S. paper money and world paper money, from Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Saturday, Sept. 9.

Registry sets

Two world coin sets will be on display at the Professional Coin Grading Service Set Registry booth, (#1148): the McVey Canadian dollar date set and the McVey Mexico silver peso date set. The 28-coin McVey Canadian dollar date set, circulation strikes, spans from 1935 to 1967 and features the portraits of three British monarchs — George V, George VI and Elizabeth II. The award-winning McVey Mexico silver peso set features 41 silver pesos with two reverse designs.

PCGS will distribute free-of-charge its new coin prices bimonthly magazine, Rare Coin Market Report, at Booth #1.

PCGS will be in attendance at booth #807, offering on-site grading and accepting submissions of all service levels.

PCGS co-founder David Hall will be conducting “Meet the Expert” sessions, opportunities for visitors who bring their coins to the show to have them examined by a numismatist with decades of experience.

The Long Beach Expo returns with the Kids Treasure Hunt. Children visiting the expo can earn free coins by participating in the fun, which will take place on Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids can also participate in numismatic youth activities at Booth #861, including America the Beautiful Quarter Trivia and a memory game involving world currency. Children have the opportunity to win quarter dollars and currency.

Bourse hours for the expo are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9.

Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for seniors and children aged 8 to 16; however, free admission coupons are available in advance online. Discounted tickets are available at www.LongBeachExpo.com using the promo code: EXPOPR.