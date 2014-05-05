United States Mint to attend Mint Directors Conference in Mexico

After being noticeably absent from the Mint Directors Conference in Vienna, Austria, in 2012, the United States Mint will be sending representatives to the 2014 edition.

Deputy U.S. Mint Director Dick Peterson will attend the 2014 Mint Directors’ Conference in Mexico City from May 11 to May 14. Jon Cameron, the U.S. Mint’s director of Coin Studies, will also attend.

Peterson and Cameron will attend the various sessions that will be offered at the biennial conference. Peterson will also facilitate a May 13 panel discussion titled “Customers in the Modern World.”

Neither Peterson nor Cameron have prepared papers to present.

Peterson and other U.S. Mint representatives were planning to attend the 2012 MDC, but the trip was scuttled for budget concerns.

Held every two years, the Mint Directors Conference brings leaders from government and private mints and suppliers from around the world. The world Mints and suppliers often present programs about their latest coinage production and marketing achievements.

According to the MDC website: "The objects of the Conference are the exchange of information on all monetary matters and related legal, economic, technical, administrative and numismatic questions of common interest. The co-operation in the study and mutual solution of questions in these spheres. And the promotion of study and research into all coin-related matters including the implications of new means of payment."

The U.S. Mint last hosted the MDC in 2004, in San Francisco.