united states mint switches to new silver pricing mechanism

The United States Mint will be changing how it determines pricing for its products containing silver.

"Due to the ending of the London Silver Price Fixing mechanism and its replacement with the London Silver Price, the United States Mint has decided to use the new London Silver Price for its silver purchasing program, coin sales and price management programs after the London Silver Fix ends on Aug. 14," Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications said Aug. 13.

Full details of the change in the silver pricing mechanism can be found at the London Bullion Market Association website.

