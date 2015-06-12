United States Mint ships 66 percent of 2015 Special Silver sets

The set includes a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt dime, top, and a Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime, with mintage limited to the product limit of 75,000 sets.

The U.S. Mint as of June 11 shipped 49,360 of the 74,966 three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Sets ordered.

The set contains a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime and Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dimes. All three coins are struck in .900 fine silver. The silver dimes are exclusive to the set, which was limited to a maximum offering of 75,000. The sets were priced at $61.95 each.

According to U.S. Mint officials, as of June 11, 55,400 of the sets purchased had been manually assembled at the West Point Mint in preparation for filling the orders.

As these sets were being assembled, the West Point and Philadelphia facilities were continuing to strike additional coins to fufill the remaining orders.

Orders for the 74,966 sets purchased were placed in 28,053 transactions, for an average of 2.67 sets requested per transaction.

