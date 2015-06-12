United States Mint ships 66 percent of 2015 Special Silver sets
- Published: Jun 12, 2015, 7 AM
The U.S. Mint reported June 11 that it has shipped 49,360 of the 74,966 three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver sets customers ordered.
The set contains a Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar, Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime and Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dimes. All three coins are struck in .900 fine silver. The silver dimes are exclusive to the set, which was limited to a maximum offering of 75,000. The sets were priced at $61.95 each.
According to U.S. Mint officials, as of June 11, 55,400 of the sets purchased had been manually assembled at the West Point Mint in preparation for filling the orders.
As these sets were being assembled, the West Point and Philadelphia facilities were continuing to strike additional coins to fufill the remaining orders.
Orders for the 74,966 sets purchased were placed in 28,053 transactions, for an average of 2.67 sets requested per transaction.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery
Donald G. Partrick Collection auctions by Heritage placed on hold
2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint
‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale
How one group is putting $100,000 in dollar and half dollar coins into circulation
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains