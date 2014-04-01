United States Mint sells out gold Baseball coins

The 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame gold $5 half eagles are no longer available from the United States Mint.

The Proof and Uncirculated 2014-W National Baseball Hall of Fame gold $5 half eagles are no longer available from the United States Mint.

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, confirmed late March 31 that the Mint had receive sufficient orders to exhaust the maximum combined authorization of 50,000 gold coins.

The exact split of Proof versus Uncirculated gold coins sold won't be finalized until the Mint completes an audit after the program closes.

Sales began March 27 for the gold Baseball coins, as well as the maximum 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated 2014-P silver dollars, and combined 750,000 copper-nickel clad Proof 2014-S and Uncirculated 2014-D half dollars.

Check the Mint's website at www.usmint.gov for availability of the dollar and half dollar.