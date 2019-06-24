United States Mint schedules San Antonio Missions quarter launch events

Coin image courtesy of the U.S. Mint; background image by Travis Witt from Wikipedia Commons.

The U.S> Mint will host the Sept. 5 launch ceremony for the 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar.

The rolls of 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollars to be exchanged for cash will contain circulation quality coins from production at the Philadelphia Mint.

Mission San Jose will serve as the venue for the Sept. 4 coin forum in San Antonio, Texas.

Collectors planning to attend launch ceremonies for the 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar in hopes of landing a West Point Mint coin can cross that possibility off their wish list.

The only coins that will exchanged following the Sept. 5 event at Laurie Auditorium on the campus of Trinity University, One Trinity Place, in San Antonio, Texas, will be from Philadelphia Mint production, United States Mint officials confirm.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Some collectors who contacted Coin World were hoping that the 40-coin rolls to be exchanged for cash could contain some of the 2 million San Antonio Missions quarter dollars struck at the West Point Mint.

The West Point Mint production is being mixed in separately at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints with quarter dollar output from those two facilities before distribution into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

Collectors were hopeful that some West Point Mint coins could be in the rolls, because San Antonio is one of the locations the Mint is targeting for the West Point Mint quarter dollar distribution.

Banking and financial institutions in San Antonio, located within the confines of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas purview, usually receive circulating coin production from the Denver Mint. However, the coins for the Sept. 5 quarter dollar roll exchange were specifically rolled and boxed from Philadelphia Mint production, according to the U.S. Mint.

The San Antonio Missions quarter dollar is the fourth of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars being issued in calendar year 2019. It is also the 49th of 56 to be issued under the overall commemorative quarter program.

Following the Sept. 5 ceremony, attendees may exchange cash for $10 face value rolls of 40 coins.

The minimum exchange is one roll and the maximum is 10 rolls. As at many previous quarter launch ceremonies, attendees may return to the roll exchange line more than once to acquire additional rolls if they are available.

Each school student in attendance will receive free from the Mint a Uncirculated circulation-quality 2019-P example of the new quarter dollar.

The roll exchange is being sponsored by Frost National Bank.

The 2019 San Antonio Missions National Historical Park quarter dollar is scheduled to be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 26, the same date the U.S. Mint will launch sales for many numismatic products containing the new coins.

Coin forum

The U.S. Mint is to be represented at the Sept. 4 coin forum and Sept. 5 launch ceremony by Director David J. Ryder.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Central Time Sept. 4, U.S. Mint officials will conduct a coin forum for collectors and the general public to outline Mint product initiatives and receive feedback and input from those in attendance.

The forum will be held at Mission San Jose, the site of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park Visitor Center, 6701 San José Drive, in San Antonio.

San Antonio National Historical Park comprises four missions — Mission San José; Mission Concepción, 807 Mission Road; Mission San Juan, 9101 Graf Road; and Mission Espada, 9101 Graf Road.

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site preserving four of the five Spanish frontier missions in San Antonio.

These outposts were established by Catholic religious orders to spread Christianity among the local populace.

The reverse design for the 2019 quarter dollar depicts elements of the Spanish Colonial real coin to pay tribute to the missions.

Within the quadrants are symbols of the missions: wheat symbolizes farming; the arches and bell symbolize community; a lion represents Spanish cultural heritage; and a symbol of the San Antonio River represents irrigation methods and life-sustaining resources.

The design was created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist artist Chris Costello and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter