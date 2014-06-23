U.S. Mint runs out of Shenandoah National Park bullion coins

The United States Mint notified its authorized purchasers June 23 that the bureau was temporarily sold out of the 2014 Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

The memo added, "We will be striking additional coins and will notify you when they are available for sale."

The bullion version of the 3-inch .999 fine silver coins are struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. They are not sold directly to the public, but through a network of authorized purchasers who buy the coins based on the spot price per troy ounce on the London PM fix, plus a $9.75 premium per coin.

The Philadelphia Mint also strikes a numismatic version, with P Mint mark, that the U.S. Mint does sell directly to the public.