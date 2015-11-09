U.S. Mint resumes production, sales of several presidential medal
- Published: Nov 9, 2015, 5 AM
The United States Mint will resume production for four Presidential bronze medals that were taken off sale several years ago, according to an announcement from the Mint Nov. 5.
Three-inch and 1.3125-inch medals for Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan were put back on sale Nov. 6.
The bronze medals, composed of 90 percent copper and 10 percent zinc, are struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.
The 3-inch medals are being offered at $39.95 and the 1.3125-inch medals for $6.95.
The Thomas Jefferson medal, based on U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Robert Scot’s original work, portrays the nation’s third president facing left. The Indian peace medal reverse features a symbolic friendship handshake between the American government and the Indian nations. Above the hands are a crossed pipe and tomahawk.
The obverse of the Theodore Roosevelt medal, originally executed in 1905, depicts a bespectacled Roosevelt facing left, while the reverse depicts Columbia, her right hand resting upon a column bearing a cinerary urn and devices symbolizing the authority of the United States, with the U.S. Capitol in the background. The obverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber; U.S. Mint Assistant Engraver George T. Morgan designed and sculptured the reverse.
U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock designed and sculptured the obverse and reverse of the Franklin Roosevelt medal, originally executed in 1945. Sinnock’s initials, JRS, appear on the obverse of the medal depicting a right-facing Roosevelt. Sinnock’s full surname appears on the reverse, which features a seated figure, representing a sorrowful nation, dropping a wreath upon the waters.
The Reagan medal, initially issued in 1981, was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Elizabeth Jones. A portrait right of Reagan appears on the obverse, and a rendition of the landscape of Yosemite National Park is on the reverse.
