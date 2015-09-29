US Coins

United States Mint reports sellouts of several 2014 products

The United States Mint is reporting sellouts for five of its 2014-dated numismatic products containing precious metals, including the Proof 1964-2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary gold half dollar.

The following products are listed as "SOLD OUT" and no longer available for sale from the nation's coin producer. No additional product will be produced, according to Mint officials. Products are listed with catalog number, brief product descrption and, in parentheses, the latest sales figures recorded through Sept. 27, still subject to order reconciliation and auditing:

2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy coin

K15          Proof  1964–2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary .9999 fine gold half dollar coin (73,772)

2014 American Eagle platinum Proof coin

EP2         Proof 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum coin (4,597)

2014 America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin

NR5        Uncirculated 2014-P America the Beautiful five-ounce silver coin — Everglades National Park (22,732)

2014 First Spouse gold Proof coins 

HP1        Proof 2014 Florence Harding half-ounce .9999 fine gold coin (2,372)

HP3        Proof 2014 Grace Coolidge half-ounce .9999 fine gold coin (2,315)

 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Precious Metals

Sep 29, 2015, 11 AM

United States Mint exhausts supply of Bombay Hook bullion

Precious Metals

Sep 18, 2015, 11 AM

Platinum planchet shortage could delay 2015 production

US Coins

Aug 7, 2014, 11 AM

First gold Kennedy half dollar sold resells for $100,000

Community Comments

Headlines