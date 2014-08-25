Mint releases YouTube video for young and new collectors

A new U.S. Mint YouTube video explains coin production to beginners and young numismatists.

A new coin production video aimed at young and new collectors was unveiled Aug. 25 by the United States Mint.

The video, which uses animation and live action footage from actual U.S. Mint coin production, walks through the steps involved in producing the Nation’s currency — from public law to spending, according to Kim Jenkins, U.S. Mint education coordinator.

View the video below or here on the U.S. Mint YouTube page.