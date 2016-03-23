U.S. Mint kids video on YouTube

The United States Mint continues to engage the young demographic with the release of this "How Coins Are Made" video.

The following is a release from the United States Mint:

WASHINGTON – The United States Mint today released its latest educational video, “How Coins Are Made…For Kids!” on the Mint’s YouTube channel.

The video features a mix of animations and live action footage and makes learning the basics of U.S. circulating coin production fun and engaging. Targeting young audiences, the video is also suitable for anyone interested in the general process of producing a circulating U.S. coin.

The United States Mint also makes free, downloadable lesson plans available to educators and youth organizations interested in learning about U.S. coins. The lessons are developed for grades K–12 and cover subjects such as social studies, art, science, math, and language arts.

“How Coins are Made…For Kids” will be promoted during National Coin Week, April 17 through 23. The video may be viewed or downloaded at The U.S. Mint's website.