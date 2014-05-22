United States Mint recruits Artistic Infusion Program artists

Seven new outside artists have been added to the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program to contribute design proposals for the nation's coins and medals.

The addition of new artists brings the number of AIP artists to 19.

Artists will be compensated both for their design submissions and for designs that are given final selection.

Sculpturing of the designs will be executed by members of the U.S. Mint's engraving staff stationed at the Philadelphia Mint.

The new artists announced by U.S. Mint officials May 20 are Matthew Bohan, Emily Damstra, Maureen Drdak, Linda Fox, Patricia Morris, Richard Scott, and Benjamin Sowers. Complete biographical information is not yet available from the U.S. Mint.

The new AIP artists underwent a two-day orientation program May 20 and 21 at the Philadelphia Mint.

Currently serving as AIP artists are Paul Balan, Chris Costello, Barbara Fox, James Franki, Susan Gamble, Thomas Hipschen, Justin Kunz, Joel Iskowitz, Richard Masters, Frank Morris, Ronald Sanders, and Donna Weaver.

Details about the AIP program can be found on the U.S. Mint’s website.