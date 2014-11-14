United States Mint ready to launch sales for two coin sets

The U.S. Mint is scheduled to begin taking orders at noon Eastern Time Nov. 20 for the 2014 Native American $1 Coin and Currency Set.

Priced at $13.95, the 2014 Native American $1 Coin and Currency Set, with no product or household ordering limits, consists of a trifold presentation folder that holds one Uncirculated Mint set quality 2014-D Native American dollar from the Denver Mint and a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The set has historical information about the Lewis and Clark Expedition and a sleeve to cover the folder.

In addition, at noon Eastern Time Dec. 16, the Mint plans to introduce a brand new product, the U.S. Mint Coin Discovery set.

The 2014 Coin Discovery set, priced at $24.95 with no ordering limits, will contain three Kennedy half dollars with different finishes — one each from the Denver (circulation quality), Philadelphia (Uncirculated Mint set) and San Francisco Mints (Proof). The set also includes an educational booklet about the coin production process, coin tubes, a magnifying glass, and cotton gloves.

Orders for both sets will be accepted online and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.