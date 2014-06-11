U.S. Mint planning seven 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollars

Computer-generated renderings show how a .9999 fine gold Proof 1964 – 2014-W Kennedy half dollar would finally look. The reverse will bear the same Proof look as the obverse. The weight inscription was blurred at the time the images were provided to Coin World, as the exact weight specifications were still being determined.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half dollar in 2014, the United States Mint will be offering three different Kennedy half dollar packaging options, comprising a total of seven coins exhibiting four different finishes.

Two of the packaging options will be offered Aug. 5 to 9 during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

The products to be offered are:



??A four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection set. The set will comprise four .900 fine silver half dollars. A regular Proof coin with P Mint mark will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint. A Reverse Proof coin with W Mint mark will be struck at the West Point Mint. An Enhanced Uncirculated coin with S Mint mark will be struck at the San Francisco Mint. An Uncirculated coin with D Mint mark will be struck at the Denver Mint. The silver half dollars will be available only in the set, according to U.S. Mint officials.

??A two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set. The set will contain copper-nickel clad half dollars with Uncirculated finish. One coin each will be struck from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints with the P and D Mint marks, respectively. These two coins will be available only in the set. The Mint will first sell this set starting on July 24.

??Single .9999 fine gold Kennedy half dollar Proof coin struck at the West Point Mint with W Mint mark on planchets containing roughly 0.75 troy ounce of gold.

The silver and copper-nickel clad half dollars will bear the single date 2014. The gold Proof coin will be dual-dated 1964-2014.

The obverses of these seven 2014 coins will bear the original higher relief portrait sculpt of Kennedy that U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts executed in 1963 originally for a Kennedy medal and that was subsequently adapted for the half dollar in 1964. Assistant Mint Engraver Frank Gasparro’s Heraldic Eagle reverse, as introduced in 1964 and still in use today, will appear on the reverse.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed a timetable for the release of each of the Kennedy half dollar products or if mintages will be limited or the coins struck to demand.

The U.S. Mint plans to offer the single gold Proof coin and the two-coin set during the ANA convention, according to Mint officials.

Introduction of the two sets and single gold Proof coin will bring the number of different Kennedy half dollars being struck during 2014 to 13.

Also being produced (each coin bearing the lower relief, current Kennedy portrait rather than the 1964 version) are: the regular copper-nickel clad Proof 2014-S Kennedy half dollar; the .900 fine silver Proof 2014-S Kennedy half dollar; the Uncirculated Mint set quality 2014-P and 2014-D Kennedy half dollars; and circulation-quality 2014-P and 2014-D Kennedy half dollars.