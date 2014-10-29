United States Mint order management system pays off

The four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection went on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 28.

The United States Mint sold 85,670 of the 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection sets in the first 12 hours of sales Oct. 28.

The four-coin sets went on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 28.

The United States Mint's newly implemented multimillion-dollar order management system paid off big, with most collectors reporting being able to place orders for the much-anticipated four-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection without website or telephone difficulties.

READ: Social media react to release of U.S. Mint's new 50th anniversary silver Kennedy set

Some collectors reported to Coin World that they received confirmation from the Mint that their orders were shipped within a few hours of the orders being placed.

"We’re obviously delighted over the overwhelmingly positive reaction by our customers to our new order management system," Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said Oct. 29. "We’ve always expressed our dedication to customer service, and the new eCommerce website is clearly proof positive of that commitment. Many people don’t realize that the Mint is one of the top 100 online retailers in the country, and the order management system we’ve designed and put in place is one that reflects that status. This was a team effort by the Mint."

The $99.95 set contains four .900 fine silver Kennedy half dollars — one each from the Philadelphia, Denver, West Point and San Francisco Mints — each with a different finish. The U.S. Mint has authorized a product limit of 300,000 sets, and a household ordering limit of five sets.

The Mint had 180,000 sets struck, packaged and ready to ship when the product went on sale at noon Eastern Time Oct. 28, according to Jurkowsky.

The new order management system and website debuted Oct. 1, the start of the federal Fiscal Year 2015.

More from CoinWorld.com:

California man finds gold nugget weighing more than 70 ounces in Butte County

Early buyers of 2015 U.S. Marshals Service coins prohibited from quickly profiting

The biggest mistake people make when grading coins: Monday Morning Brief, Oct. 27

2015 Panda bullion, collector coins lack inscriptions for weight, metal, fineness

A Series 1957A $1 silver certificate flown in outer space will be offered in Nov. 12 sale