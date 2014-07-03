United States Mint offers Florence Harding coin coins July 10

Pricing for the 2014-W Florence Harding, First Spouse $10 gold coins will be announced closer to the July 10 release date. Illustrated is the Uncirculated version.

Collectors will have the opportunity at noon Eastern Time July 10 to order from the U.S. Mint the Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2014-W Florence Harding, First Spouse $10 gold coins. Illustrated is the Proof version.

The Uncirculated and Proof 2014-W Florence Harding, First Spouse gold $10 coins are scheduled to go on sale by the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time July 10.

The Harding coin is the first of four .9999 fine half-ounce gold coins to be released for 2014. The Harding coin will be followed by issues honoring first ladies Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Orders will be accepted at the U.S. Mint website and by phone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 888-321-6468.

A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

The maximum mintage will be limited to 10,000 units across all product options. Customer demand will determine the ratio of Proof to Uncirculated coins produced within the total maximum mintage. Pricing will be set according to the United States Mint’s pricing structure for gold coins.

The coin’s obverse and reverse were designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Thomas Cleveland. The obverse was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna and the reverse by U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver Donald Everhart II.

The obverse portrait features Mrs. Harding in period attire with formal hat.

Mrs. Harding championed the cause of World War I veterans, symbolized in the reverse design by the initials WWV that form a torch, transformed into a pen at its base to represent her extensive correspondence with veterans, their spouses, and widows. The camera represents her orchestration of photo opportunities supporting her husband’s campaign. The ballot box represents her distinction as the first first lady to cast a vote for a presidential candidate, her husband, Warren G. Harding.