United States Mint offers 2014 Presidential Proof set

The 2014 Presidential $1 Coin Proof set contains coins featuring the obverse portraits of Presidents Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The 2014-S Presidential $1 Coin Proof set is now available from the United States Mint.

The set is priced at $18.95. A fee of $4.95 will be added to all domestic orders for shipping and handling.

The set contains four Proof 2014 Presidential $1 coins struck at the San Francisco Mint. The coins feature the portraits of Presidents Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt on the obverse.

The common reverse features a rendition of the Statue of Liberty.

Orders are being accepted online at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog and by telephone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by telephone at 888-321-6468.

The 2014-S Presidential $1 Coin Proof set is also available for purchase through the bureau's Online Subscription Program. This year, the Mint is offering a 10 percent discount on subscription orders for this set, reducing the subscription-only price to $17.05. The discount applies to new and existing subscriptions.

Visit http://www.usmint.gov/catalog for additional details about the subscription program.