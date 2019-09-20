United States Mint offering 2019 American Innovation dollars in Proof set
- Published: Sep 20, 2019, 11 AM
The four-coin 2019-S American Innovation $1 Coin Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. mint at noon Eastern Time Oct. 11.
The set, without product or household ordering limits, will be offered for $20.95.
The coins bear a common Statue of Liberty obverse paired with reverses that reflect American ingenuity, starting with the first four states — Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Georgia.
The reverse of the Delaware coin honors astronomer Annie Jump Cannon, who developed a still-used system for classifying the stars. The Pennsylvania coin recognizes the creation of a vaccine to prevent polio. The New Jersey design honors the development of a light bulb with a filament that could last 1,200 hours. The Georgia $1 reverse recognizes the Trustees’ Garden, established in the 1730s as the first agricultural experimental garden in America.
