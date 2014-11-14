United States Mint lifts ordering restrictions on Kennedy sets

Household ordering limits for the four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection, shown, and two-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set have been lifted.

U.S. Mint officials announced Nov. 14 that at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 17, the household order limits on the four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Silver Coin Collection and the two-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half-Dollar Uncirculated Coin set were being lifted.

The household order limit was five of each product.



The silver set, offered at $99.95, contains .900 fine Kennedy half dollars in four finishes from four different Mints:



??One Reverse Proof coin from the West Point Mint.

??One Proof coin from the Philadelphia Mint.

??One Enhanced Uncirculated coin from the San Francisco Mint.

??One Uncirculated coin from the Denver Mint.

As of Nov. 9, the Mint recorded sales of 137,802 of the sets from a product limit of 300,000.

The two-coin clad set, with a product limit of 200,000, is being offered at $9.95 per set. It contains copper-nickel clad half dollars from the Denver and Philadelphia Mint. Sales through Nov. 9 total 146,222.

The obverses for the clad and silver Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollars all exhibit Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts original 1964 Kennedy portrait.

For more information, visit the U.S. Mint website.

