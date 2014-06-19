United States Mint launches sales of Hoover Presidential dollars

Numismatic products containing 2014 Herbert Hoover Presidential dollars went on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time June 19.

The products include 25-coin rolls each of circulation-quality coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. Each roll is offered for $32.95.

The coins are also offered in 100-coin canvas bags from each of the two facilities for $111.95 per bag.

Collectors may also order for $275.95 250-coin boxes containing 10 25-coin rolls from either production facility.

The product prices are exclusive of shipping charges.

The coins are struck in circulation quality for sale only as numismatic products, above face value. General circulation of Presidential dollars was suspended indefinitely in December 2011.

To order or for more details, visit the U.S. Mint website or call 800-872-6468.