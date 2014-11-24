United States Mint issues holiday gift guide

The 2014 Holiday Gift Guide was released Nov. 24 by the United States Mint.

The catalog offers numismatic products in different price ranges and categories, such as Stocking Stuffers, Limited Edition, Gifts Under $100, Gifts Under $25 and E-Gifts.

Stocking Stuffers include the 2014 Birth Set, National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors Set and Theodore Roosevelt 2013 Presidential Discovery Set.

Limited Edition offerings include the 50th Anniversary Kennedy 1964—2014-W Proof gold coin, the 2014-S Natioinal Baseball Hall of Fame half dollar and 2014 Uncirculated Mint set.

Gifts Under $100 include the Proof 2014-P Civil Rights of 1964 silver dollar and the four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection.

Gifts Under $25 include the two-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy 2014 Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin Set and the 2014-S Presidentual $1 Coin Proof set.

E-Gifts include online gifts certificates good for redemption on numismatic product orders and enrollment in programs for annual products like Proof sets.

For more information, visit the Mint's website.

