United States Mint illustrates Native American dollar finishes

Color coded sketches indicate the different finishes on the dies for the 2014-D Enhanced Uncirculated Native American Dollar in the 2014 American Coin and Currency set being offered by the Mint. The Uncirculated Mint set coin shown at top is only to illustrate the coin's design. In the sketch of the Enhanced Uncirculated coin die, white indicates a standard Uncirculated finish; blue, a standard laser-frosted finish; and yellow, a light laser-frosted finish.

The United States Mint released color-coded design sketches showing the different finishes on the 2014-D Enhanced Uncirculated Native American dollar in the 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set.

Offered at $13.95 with a product limit of 50,000, the set comprises the Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American dollar, struck at the Denver Mint, and a Series 2013 $1 Federal Reserve note.

The coin illustrated is a Native American dollar from the 2014 Uncirculated Mint set and is presented here to show the areas of the coin where the different finishes will be seen. The coin image is not an example of the coin from the set. The U.S. Mint does not yet have for distribution images of the actual coin in the American $1 Coin and Currency set.

According to U.S. Mint officials, a wire brush application, to result in a bright finish during striking, was executed to both the obverse and reverse fields and artwork on the dies.

"Being an Enhanced Uncirculated program, the base finish on the obverse & reverse was wire brushed," according to Mint officials. "This was developed specifically for this program and implemented into production for the first time. This approach gives the coins a bright finish without appearing polished, like proof coins do.

"On the obverse, standard laser frosting was applied to the field and particular elements of the artwork to accentuate the design. Specific elements of the artwork and all lettering are in the wire brush finish to further accentuate them against the laser frosted field.

"On the reverse, standard laser frosting was applied to the field. A lighter level of laser frosting was then applied to particular elements of the artwork to enable it to stand out. Specific elements of the artwork, all lettering and the compass are in the wire brush finish to further accentuate the design."

The obverse and reverse artwork was then laser-frosted according to the following color key:

??White — Standard Uncirculated Finish.

??Blue — Standard Frost Finish.

??Yellow — Light Frost Finish.