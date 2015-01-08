United States Mint gets new number 1 deputy director

Rhett Jeppson, acting chief operating officer for the Small Business Administration, will become the top deputy director of the United States Mint beginning Jan. 12.

Dick Peterson, who has held the top leadership position as deputy director of the United States Mint, will stay on at Mint headquarters as deputy director in the number 2 position, Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, confirmed Jan. 8.

Jurkowski confirmed that Mint employees learned of Jeppson's appointment to the Mint position from United States Treasurer Rosa Gumataotao Rios.

According to a biography of Jeppson at the Small Business Administration website, he was appointed as the associate administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Veterans Business Development in April of 2012.

Peterson has been alternating between serving as deputy U.S. Mint director and as acting Mint director since being named to both positions Jan. 25, 2011, by Rios. Under provisions of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, Public Law 105-277, Peterson was prohibited from serving in an acting capacity for any more than 210 consecutive days.

The U.S. Mint has been without a presidentially appointed Mint director since Edmund C. Moy left the post Jan. 9, 2011, for the private sector. President Obama nominated Bibiana “Bibie” Boerio, a former Ford Motor Co. executive in Detroit, on Sept. 19, 2012, during the 112th Congress. However, that Congress closed without acting on the position, and the president did not renominate her for the position.

Coin World will have more on this breaking story as it unfolds.

