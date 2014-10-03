United States Mint explains website procedures

The United States Mint issued a news release Oct. 3 outlining the Oct. 1 launch of its new website and order management system, and an explanation of how to rectify problems customers may have encountered accessing the site.

The release appears below:



"The Mint’s new catalog website is working as expected, but we want to assist customers who are having trouble logging in for the first time, or who are concerned about what information was transferred from the old system to the new one. This message includes important information regarding how customers access and update their account information on the new online catalog.

Customer Call Center

"As part of the transition, the Customer Call Center is experiencing high volume as customers place orders, request help with password resets or check order status. To alleviate wait times, we are routing calls based on specific concerns, and adding staff to take calls.

"The online e-chat feature is temporarily disabled so that we can handle more calls, and will be reinstated as calls taper off and as representatives are shifted from the call center to the e-chat function. We encourage customers to access the catalog to place orders, update their account information and check order status. They can also email the customer support center directly and expect a response within 24 hours.

Log-in Information

"All existing account holders are required to reset their password to access their account when logging in for the first time. Steps to do so are as follows:

1. Use your existing U.S. Mint Login

2. Enter your existing password

3. You will be prompted to answer your security question

4. You will then be prompted to reset your password

"Existing customers are encouraged to access their account, reset their password and ensure that their information is up to date. This will ensure a faster, more streamlined shopping experience for upcoming product launches.

Credit Card Information

"Please note that during the migration to the new system, the Mint took extra precautions to ensure customer information was safe and secure. Existing customer credit card information was not transferred unless the customer had an open subscription order.

"The Mint did this in the interest of privacy and to safeguard customer information. Also note that credit card orders now require the three- or four-digit Card Verification Value (CVV) code found on the back of credit cards. This code is a common requirement, serving as additional security for the customer and the online merchant, by proving that the buyer actually has the physical credit or debit card, to help reduce fraudulent transactions."

