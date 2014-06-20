United States Mint defends Proof gold Kennedy half dollar
- Published: Jun 20, 2014, 5 AM
Despite some Coin World readers' contentions that the U.S. Mint does not have the legal authority to issue a Proof Kennedy half dollar in gold, Mint officials say they possess statutory authority.
Among the numismatic products already scheduled to mark the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the Kennedy half dollar is the .9999 fine gold Proof 1964-2014 Kennedy half dollar to be struck at the West Point Mint. The obverse will bear U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Gilroy Roberts' original 1963 sculpt of the president that was introduced on the half dollar in 1964.
The gold coins are to be struck on planchets containing approximately 0.75 troy ounce of gold and will be 30.61 millimeters in diameter.
Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said via email June 18 that "the statutory authority for us to produce gold Kennedy half dollars is 31 U.S.C. § 5112(i)(4)(C)."
The United States Code citation reads: "(C) The Secretary may continue to mint and issue coins in accordance with the specifications contained in paragraphs (7), (8), (9), and (10) of subsection (a) and paragraph (1)(A) of this subsection at the same time the Secretary is minting and issuing other bullion and proof gold coins under this subsection in accordance with such program procedures and coin specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary, in the Secretary’s discretion, may prescribe from time to time."
31 U.S.C. § 5112 can be found here.
Related posts:
- United States Mint planning to release seven 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollars in 2014
- Two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated Coin set on sale July 24
- Is the Mint's Kennedy half dollar program ill-conceived?
Keep track of this and other Coin World stories by signing up for our free eNewsletters to have updates sent straight to your email inbox. You can also like Coin World on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 19, 2020, 1 PM
Week's Most Read: Currency change leads to confusion
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 7 PM
ANA suspends 2020 World's Fair of Money and PNG Day canceled
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 2 PM
Market Analysis: 1914-S Indian Head eagle is rare in top grades
-
US Coins Jun 17, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: What’s a 1907 Rolled Rim $10 coin?