Two 2014 5-ounce silver coins still available from U.S. Mint sell

The Uncirculated 2014-P Shenandoah National Park 5-ounce silver coins is currently listed as out-of-stock in the U.S. Mint's sales catalog online.

While collectors await the U.S. Mint's March 5 release of the Uncirculated 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America 5-ounce silver quarter dollar, the Mint still offers two of the five 2014-P coins minted.

Sales for the 2015-P Homestead coin, at $149.95, begin at noon Eastern Time on the U.S. Mint's website and by telephone at 800-872-6468.

The Mint's authorized purchasers can begin placing orders Feb. 17 for the bullion version (which has no Mint mark) of the 2015 Homestead 5-ounce silver coin.

The Uncirculated 2014-P 5-ounce silver coins still offered by the U.S. Mint, at $154.95 each, honor Great Sand Dunes National Park and Everglades National Park. The coins honoring Shenandoah National Park, and Arches National Park are listed as "out of stock." According to the U.S. Mint, "out of stock" means "This product is not available for sale, it may or may not be made available for purchase again."

The 5-ounce silver Great Smoky Mountains National Park coin is no longer available.

Maximum mintage for each of the five 2014 5-ounce silver Uncirculated coins was set at 30,000 coins.

Latest Mint report indicates sales of 24,710 of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park coin, 28,452 of the Shenandoah National Park coin, 28,435 of the Arches National Park coin, 22,705 of the Great Sand Dunes National Park coin and 20,721 of the Everglades National Park coin through Feb. 8, 2015.

