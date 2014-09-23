U.S. Mint considering centennial 2016 Standing Liberty quarter

The United States Mint is considering for production in 2016 a Standing Liberty quarter dollar to mark the coin's centennial anniversary.

Adam Stump, deputy director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said Sept. 23 that discussions are in the early stages. A decision has not been determined whether to employ artist/sculptor Herman A. MacNeil's original Bared Breast obverse from 1916, or the modified Mailed Breast subtype introduced in 1917, should plans proceed to produce a centennial quarter dollar.

A decision has also not been made as to whether a 2016 Standing Liberty quarter dollar would be struck in .9999 fine gold as has been announced for a proposed 2016 Winged Liberty Head dime and 2016 Walking Liberty half dollar, both originally designed by artist/sculptor Adolph A. Weinman.

Stump said it is anticipated U.S. Mint officials will survey a random selection of Mint customers as to potential numismatic products that would include a 2016 Standing Liberty quarter dollar as was done for the 2016 dime and half dollar centennial coin proposals.