CAP congressional gold medal unveiled during presentation ceremony

The reverse of the Civil Air Patrol congressional gold medal features the inscription HONOR CIVILIAN VOLUNTEERS WHO FLEW ARMED & HUMANITARIAN MISSIONS, along with the CAP Coastal Patrol roundel and the five primary CAP active service duty patches.

The obverse of the Civil Air Patrol congressional gold medal features a portrait of two members of the CAP in the foreground, one male and one female, with a pair of armed CAP light aircraft flying over an oil tanker at sea in the background.

The U.S. Mint's Civil Air Patrol congressional gold medal was unveiled and presented during a ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 10, in Washington, D.C.

The medal, the designs of which were not made public until the ceremony, is meant to honor the Civil Air Patrol for its "extraordinary humanitarian, combat, and national services" during World War II.

The obverse portrays two members of the Civil Air Patrol in the foreground, one male and one female, looking skyward, with a pair of armed CAP light aircraft flying over an oil tanker at sea in the background. The dates 1941-1945 are engraved on the obverse.

On the reverse is the inscription HONOR CIVILIAN VOLUNTEERS WHO FLEW ARMED & HUMANITARIAN MISSIONS, along with the CAP Coastal Patrol roundel and the five primary CAP active service duty patches (Coastal Patrol, Southern Liaison Patrol, Forest Patrol, Missing Aircraft Search and Courier Service).

ACT OF CONGRESS 2014 is also included on the reverse.

U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio), U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), were all expected to take part in the 3 p.m. ceremony in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

During a 7 p.m. dinner at the Washington area's Hyatt Regency Crystal City hotel, a 3-inch bronze medal will be presented to each CAP World War II veteran, or one family member if the CAP member is deceased.

The obverse and reverse designs were approved by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

Bronze replicas of the CAP medal are being sold to the public in 3-inch and 1.5-inch sizes. Sales open at 12 p.m. ET on Dec. 11. The larger medal is priced at $39.95, while the smaller medal is $6.95.

The Civil Air Patrol congressional gold medal is authorized under Public Law 113–108, signed by President Obama on May 30, 2014.

