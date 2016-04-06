U.S. Mint supports National Coin Week for educators

The American Numismatic Association sponsors the annual weeklong celebration of coin collecting called National Coin Week every year, including events at its headquarters and museum in Colorado Springs, Colo., shown here. In support of the celebration, the U.S. Mint has a full docket of activities planned for this year's National Coin Week.

National Coin Week is an annual weeklong celebration of coin collecting sponsored by the American Numismatic Association, with coin clubs and other entities nationwide participating. The following is an April 6 press release from the United States Mint describing its participation in the event:

WASHINGTON – The United States Mint today announced activities on its website in support of National Coin Week April 17-23, 2016.

The free, downloadable content is available to educators and youth organizations interested in learning about U.S. coins. Free lesson plans are offered for grades K-12 and cover subjects such as social studies, art, science, math, and language arts.

The materials also focus on ways to begin a coin collection and include an instructional video about the coin-making process.

National Coin Week is a weeklong celebration of numismatics. The 2016 theme is “Portraits of Liberty: Icon of Freedom” and will focus on depictions of Liberty from ancient to modern times on coins. Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan issued proclamations in 1974 and 1983, respectively, designating the third week of April to be observed as National Coin Week, with relevant ceremonies and activities occurring throughout the week.

National Coin Week lesson plans and activities may be downloaded from the Mint’s website.